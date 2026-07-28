Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing related searches based on your browsing within Search. Google Ads has added two new product reporting metrics to some reports, product clicks and non-product clicks. Google Ads has given advertisers the ability to upload an image when creating AI-generated images within the ad platform. Google Ads has a new status named "Has improvements." Microsoft Advertising has rolled out the Ad Preview Hub to now support Performance Max campaigns. Google updated its Google Ads policies to begin to allow for Social Casino Games.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Page Indexing Report Delays Providing Static Data
Since June 11th, Google Search Console's page indexing report has been getting stuck and not showing more daily data for the past several weeks. Google has fixed it a few times, but it leads to seeing the data grouped by weeks rather than by days.
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New Google Ads Status: Has Improvements
Google Ads may have released a new ad status named "Has improvements." I don't see any other mentions of this status before the weekend, so I am thinking it might be new. Have you seen this one before?
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Google Ads Gain Product Clicks & Non-Product Clicks Metrics
Google Ads has added two new product reporting metrics to some reports, product clicks and non-product clicks. Product clicks are when a searcher clicked directly on a product in your ad and non-product clicks are when a searcher clicked another part of the ad, not the specific product.
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Microsoft Advertising Ad Preview Hub For PMax Campaigns
Microsoft Advertising has rolled out the Ad Preview Hub to now support Performance Max campaigns. Microsoft Advertising Ad Preview Hub launched for other campaigns this past January and is now supported for PMax campaigns.
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Google Ads AI Generated Images With Upload Image Feature
Google Ads has given advertisers the ability to upload an image when creating AI-generated images within the ad platform. The uploaded image is used to help the AI generate an image in the style you are looking for.
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Google Ads To Allow For Social Casino Games Ads
Google updated its Google Ads policies to begin to allow for Social Casino Games. Social Casino Games are mostly free-to-play gambling-like games found on social networking sites. Google said it will gradually introduce the ability for some advertisers to apply for certification for such ads.
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Google NYC Parking Garage
I've parked in the parking garage under the Google New York City building tons of times and I don't think it is run by Google and it doesn't look like this. Oh, and it is expensive to park there. Here is a photo of a sweet NYC parking garage spot, which I assume is more of a loading doc. But I found this on Instagram and wanted to share it here.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Ads added a "Copyright Certification" Task, Arpan Banerjee on X
- Google Search Console Page indexing report updated just now through July 23rd after yet another weird delay of it being stuck from July 9th - updated old story , Barry Schwartz on X
- I do NOT expect ChatGPT to leave this open. It disclosed far more about its internal search process and ranking than I ever expected. These close routinely, without an announcement. I am publishing this a week early, unfinished, so you can use it ASAP. I would rather people, Ben Wills on X
- Internal URL blocked by site's robots txt, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google makes passkeys mandatory for Google Ads API users
- Microsoft Ads adds Ad Preview Hub to Performance Max
- Google begins rolling out in-account certification applications
- Why Google Business Profile address changes can disrupt local rankings
- How to audit your AI entity footprint
- 7 feedback loops for self-improving AI content workflows
- SEO and PPC alignment starts with your org chart
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Michaels sees initial success with Google-powered AI assistant, Modern Retail
- Advanced New Tail Keyword Research, DEJAN
- AI cites the deep pages but sends humans to the homepage — most sites are built backward, VentureBeat
Analytics
Industry & Business
- “Google and Reddit do not own the Internet," web scraper says after court win, Ars Technica
- Foundem settles Google Shopping claim, Global Competition Review
- Google Hit With Patent Lawsuit Over Cloud Computing Technology, Bloomberg Law News
- Google Settles Price Comparison Co.'s Search Bias Claim, Law360
- Google’s shopping fix hits a snag in London damages trial, Courthouse News Service
- Nvidia Invests in Sutskever’s Safe Superintelligence AI Lab, Wall Street Journal
- Sam Altman to meet with Trump administration amid China AI debate, CNBC
- OpenAI Close to Landing $500 Billion Data Center With Backing From Nvidia, New York Times
- Google rivals line up seeking damages after record $1 billion fine, Reuters
- Google's Cloud business continues to go from strength to strength, Digiday
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Is Google Maps Not Talking To You? This May Be A Solution, BGR
- It's not just you: Google Maps traffic lines have disappeared, Android Authority
- Who Owns Your Google Business Profile? The Complete Guide to Ownership, Security, Transfers & Recovery, Steady Demand
- Better protection for Apple Maps leads a modest iOS 26.6 update, Apple Insider
Other Search
- Google Translate preps incredibly useful Live Translate widget, Android Authority
- Early Siri indexing gives iPadOS 26.6 a bigger job than it looks, Apple Insider
- Private Claude Chats Exposed in Google and Bing Search Results, Wired
- Outtakes: What's the cool new way to say "google it"? (NPR+) : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, NPR
- ChatGPT starts blocking direct requests to copy an author's style, Ars Technica
PPC
- "Featured Products From Online or Local Stores" ShoppinLabel, PPC News Feed
- Google Display Ads Migrating to Demand Gen: What You Need to Know, WordStream
- LINE Joins Google Ads Message Assets, PPC News Feed
- Passkey authentication requirement for the Google Ads API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Microsoft Advertising Publishes New MCP Help Pages, PPC News Feed
- Google Ads Rolls Out AI Content Labels, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- AI's heaviest users lean on Google more, not less, EMARKETER
- Gemini app simplifies thinking level, adding settings for Notifications, 9To5Google
- Google's AI search is rapidly becoming the default, new data shows, TechCrunch
SEO
- How to Rank in AI Search: SEO Strategy for AI Overviews and LLMs, Brainlabs
- Optimizing Crawl Budgets: What's New, Practical Ecommerce
- AI Search Optimization: Why Keyword Ranking Isn’t Enough Anymore, Content Marketing Institute
- Google Indexed Claude AI Shared Chats Before Results Were Removed, HackRead
- How to determine AI visibility ROI and revenue impact, Semrush
- On the Manual Action Against /threads, WindowsForum
- Crawl budget optimization: find and fix the waste, Oncrawl
- What is Entity SEO?, Koozai
Feedback:
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