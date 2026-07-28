Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2026

Jul 28, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing related searches based on your browsing within Search. Google Ads has added two new product reporting metrics to some reports, product clicks and non-product clicks. Google Ads has given advertisers the ability to upload an image when creating AI-generated images within the ad platform. Google Ads has a new status named "Has improvements." Microsoft Advertising has rolled out the Ad Preview Hub to now support Performance Max campaigns. Google updated its Google Ads policies to begin to allow for Social Casino Games.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Page Indexing Report Delays Providing Static Data
    Since June 11th, Google Search Console's page indexing report has been getting stuck and not showing more daily data for the past several weeks. Google has fixed it a few times, but it leads to seeing the data grouped by weeks rather than by days.
  • New Google Ads Status: Has Improvements
    Google Ads may have released a new ad status named "Has improvements." I don't see any other mentions of this status before the weekend, so I am thinking it might be new. Have you seen this one before?
  • Google Ads Gain Product Clicks & Non-Product Clicks Metrics
    Google Ads has added two new product reporting metrics to some reports, product clicks and non-product clicks. Product clicks are when a searcher clicked directly on a product in your ad and non-product clicks are when a searcher clicked another part of the ad, not the specific product.
  • Microsoft Advertising Ad Preview Hub For PMax Campaigns
    Microsoft Advertising has rolled out the Ad Preview Hub to now support Performance Max campaigns. Microsoft Advertising Ad Preview Hub launched for other campaigns this past January and is now supported for PMax campaigns.
  • Google Ads AI Generated Images With Upload Image Feature
    Google Ads has given advertisers the ability to upload an image when creating AI-generated images within the ad platform. The uploaded image is used to help the AI generate an image in the style you are looking for.
  • Google Ads To Allow For Social Casino Games Ads
    Google updated its Google Ads policies to begin to allow for Social Casino Games. Social Casino Games are mostly free-to-play gambling-like games found on social networking sites. Google said it will gradually introduce the ability for some advertisers to apply for certification for such ads.
  • Google NYC Parking Garage
    I've parked in the parking garage under the Google New York City building tons of times and I don't think it is run by Google and it doesn't look like this. Oh, and it is expensive to park there. Here is a photo of a sweet NYC parking garage spot, which I assume is more of a loading doc. But I found this on Instagram and wanted to share it here.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

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AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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