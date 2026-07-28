New Google Ads Status: Has Improvements

Jul 28, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Google Ads may have released a new ad status named "Has improvements." I don't see any other mentions of this status before the weekend, so I am thinking it might be new. Have you seen this one before?

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel over the weekend, he wrote on LinkedIn, "Don't know when this update came live, but this store visit conversion action shows a new Tracking Status with improvements."

He said that when you click on the status, it tells you what is missing and how you can enhance the ad.

Here is the screenshot he posted:

Google Ads Has Improvements Status

I wonder how useful the recommendations are with this one...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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