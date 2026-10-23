JPEG XL Image Format Not Supported By Google Images & Google Discover

Oct 23, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

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John Mueller at Google recently confirmed that Google Image Search and Google Discover don't yet support the JPEG XL image format. He said this on Bluesky recently, "FWIW if you're hoping to get images shown in Google Images & as previews in Discover, etc - JPEG-XL is currently not supported."

He then linked to the official help documentation that lists out which image formats Google Search supports, it says:

Google Search supports images referenced in the src attribute of img in the following file formats: BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, WebP, SVG, and AVIF. It's also a good idea to have the extension of your filename match with the file type.

JPEG XL (.jxl) is a next-generation, free and open-source image format defined by ISO/IEC 18181. It offers up to 50% better compression than traditional JPEG, lossless recompression of legacy JPEGs with a 20% size reduction, HDR and wide-gamut support, and fast software decoding. It seems like it was five years ago on October 13, 2021.

Here is John's post on Bluesky:

FWIW if you're hoping to get images shown in Google Images & as previews in Discover, etc - JPEG-XL is currently not supported: developers.google.com/search/docs/...

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) October 15, 2026 at 9:26 AM

Glenn:

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

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