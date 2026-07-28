Google Ads has given advertisers the ability to upload an image when creating AI-generated images within the ad platform. The uploaded image is used to help the AI generate an image in the style you are looking for.

Google Ads first added AI-generated image creation back in 2024 and then enabled people and faces a year later.

Now there is this new optional section in the "Generated" section of adding images to your adds named "Add images (optional)."

It says, "Add images of products, people, backgrounds or reference images to match your intended style."

This is in addition to describing with text what you want the image to look like.

This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who posted a screenshot of this on X - here is that screenshot:

Forum discussion at X.