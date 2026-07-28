Google Ads To Allow For Social Casino Games Ads

Jul 28, 2026 - 7:05 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Gambling

Google updated its Google Ads policies to begin to allow for Social Casino Games. Social Casino Games are mostly free-to-play gambling-like games found on social networking sites. Google said it will gradually introduce the ability for some advertisers to apply for certification for such ads.

This change is happening next month, in August 2026.

Google wrote, "In August 2026, Google will gradually introduce the ability for some advertisers to apply for the following certifications in their Google Ads account: Social Casino Games."

Google added, "this feature will be released incrementally to all advertisers over a period of time, and not all advertisers and certification applications will be affected immediately."

The affected advertisers will have the option to either continue to apply for certifications via the Google Ads Help Center or their Google Ads account in 'Admin' under a new 'Policy > Account' section.

Google also said, "that existing certifications that an advertiser holds and pending applications will not be affected by this incremental launch."

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