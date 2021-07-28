Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google and Microsoft Bing posted major revenue increases in their search ad businesses. Google Ads will start charging surcharges for advertising in some countries. Google Hotel listings now support sustainability and eco certification details. Google business listings is testing showing service areas. Apple Maps relaunched Apple Maps Connect as Apple Places. And more...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

US Smartphone Market Grows 27% YoY in H1 2021 Despite Shortages, Counter Point Research

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Helping digital news outlets serve local communities, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.