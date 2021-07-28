Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google and Microsoft Bing posted major revenue increases in their search ad businesses. Google Ads will start charging surcharges for advertising in some countries. Google Hotel listings now support sustainability and eco certification details. Google business listings is testing showing service areas. Apple Maps relaunched Apple Maps Connect as Apple Places. And more...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Imposes New Surcharges To Cover International Taxes & Fees
Google Ads emailed a bunch of advertisers yesterday morning about new surcharges to be added to your Google Ads bills for ads served in certain countries. Google has been doing this for some time but Google added a slew of new countries to the list that it will start taking on 2% to 5% in surcharges as of October 2, 2021.
- Alphabet Google vs Microsoft Bing Ad Revenues - Earnings Reports
Both Alphabet, Google's parent company and Microsoft, Bing's parent company, released earnings last night. Both companies reported significant increases in ad revenue from search and other areas from last year to this year.
- Google Hotel Listings Add Sustainability & Eco Certifications Attributes
Google added sustainability and eco certifications to the top of the hotel listing attributes options. Nevena Ivanova spotted this and shared the screenshot below on Twitter. Nevena wrote "Sustainability and Eco certifications were added to the top of the list. Not seeing them published on the live pages yet."
- Google Local Business Listing In Search Displays Areas Served
Google seems to be testing a new attribute or label for displaying local business listings. The new label is named "areas served" and shows you what regional areas that business serves.
- Apple Places: Manage Your Business Listings In Apple Maps
Apple seems to have relaunched what as known as Apple Maps Connect to Apple Places. Apple Maps Connect launched in 2014 but as of this past Friday, I am told, Apple rebranded it to Apple Places and Apple Business Register.
- Water Drop Google SuperG Logo
Here is a photo Google shared of the Super G Google logo in a water drop off a needle. Google explained more on Instagram how the photo and image was created.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Audience reporting has a new look. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get a feel for it before your next client meeting...... 😐#ppcchat https://t.co/qbAMgEPnkl, Greg on Twitter
- How does user feedback impact the search ranking algorithm? In this episode of #AskGooglebot, @JohnMu shares how Google receives, reviews and prioritizes user feedback to make Search better for everyone, Google Search Central on Twitter
- I'd just ignore it - it's a pretty common thing., John Mueller on Twitter
- Apple Q3, FY21, Revenue Up 36pct to $81.4 bln Income $21.7 bln, WebmasterWorld
- Brilliant SEO resource: a bunch of awesome Google Sheets templates for all sorts of tasks. Including templates for Link Building, Technical SEO, Competitor Analysis & lots more. Add your email to get full access -> Keywords, Brodie Clark on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How to prove SEO ROI and overall business impact
- Instagram is disabling interest and activity-based targeting of underage users
- Google passes on 2% “Regulatory Operating Cost” for ads served in India and Italy
- The Americans with Disabilities Act turned 31, are your sites compliant?; Tuesday’s daily brief
- Google review snippets bug seems resolved
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 5-Step Guide To View Site Search Terms In GA4, GlowMetrics
- Google Ads Conversion Tracking With Server-side Tagging In Google Tag Manager, Simo Ahava's blog
- Key Facts About Google Analytics 4 (GA4), ClickInsight
- Monitor your traffic with Google Data Studio after a redirection plan, Wissi
Industry & Business
- Google Plans To Expand Its Campus — Which Might Become Unsafe As Sea Levels Rise, NPR
- Leveling the playing field in sports — and at Google, Google Blog
- Rising Seas Are Coming For Big Tech Campuses. Who Will Pay To Protect Them?, NPR
- SEOs from Different Countries of the World, Praveen Sharma
- Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Yandex
Links & Content Marketing
- 3 Powerful On-Page Optimizations to Power Up Your Content, Moz
- Internal PageRank Optimization Strategies, Portent
- SEO Strategy: Beyond the Best Answer, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google to Permanently Allow Chains the Ability Create Posts via API, Near Media
- How Google Map Updates Can Impact Your Google My Business Positions, Online Ownership
Mobile & Voice
- US Smartphone Market Grows 27% YoY in H1 2021 Despite Shortages, Counter Point Research
SEO
- 37 Reasons Content Pruning Helps Your SEO, I Love SEO
- 9 Important SEO Metrics to Track (+ How to Improve Them), WordStream
- How to Set the Right SEO Goals with 3 Examples, Ahrefs
- Image SEO: 16 Easy Steps for Image Optimization in 2021, SEO HandBooks
- SEO Trends for 2021 - Part Five, RankRanger
PPC
- How To Add Ad Extensions To Your Google Ads Account, Koozai
- Why Google’s new timeline to kill the cookie irks ad tech companies, Ad Age
Search Features
Other Search
- Helping digital news outlets serve local communities, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.