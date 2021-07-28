Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2021

Jul 28, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google and Microsoft Bing posted major revenue increases in their search ad businesses. Google Ads will start charging surcharges for advertising in some countries. Google Hotel listings now support sustainability and eco certification details. Google business listings is testing showing service areas. Apple Maps relaunched Apple Maps Connect as Apple Places. And more...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Imposes New Surcharges To Cover International Taxes & Fees
    Google Ads emailed a bunch of advertisers yesterday morning about new surcharges to be added to your Google Ads bills for ads served in certain countries. Google has been doing this for some time but Google added a slew of new countries to the list that it will start taking on 2% to 5% in surcharges as of October 2, 2021.
  • Alphabet Google vs Microsoft Bing Ad Revenues - Earnings Reports
    Both Alphabet, Google's parent company and Microsoft, Bing's parent company, released earnings last night. Both companies reported significant increases in ad revenue from search and other areas from last year to this year.
  • Google Hotel Listings Add Sustainability & Eco Certifications Attributes
    Google added sustainability and eco certifications to the top of the hotel listing attributes options. Nevena Ivanova spotted this and shared the screenshot below on Twitter. Nevena wrote "Sustainability and Eco certifications were added to the top of the list. Not seeing them published on the live pages yet."
  • Google Local Business Listing In Search Displays Areas Served
    Google seems to be testing a new attribute or label for displaying local business listings. The new label is named "areas served" and shows you what regional areas that business serves.
  • Apple Places: Manage Your Business Listings In Apple Maps
    Apple seems to have relaunched what as known as Apple Maps Connect to Apple Places. Apple Maps Connect launched in 2014 but as of this past Friday, I am told, Apple rebranded it to Apple Places and Apple Business Register.
  • Water Drop Google SuperG Logo
    Here is a photo Google shared of the Super G Google logo in a water drop off a needle. Google explained more on Instagram how the photo and image was created.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Ads Imposes New Surcharges To Cover International Taxes & Fees
 
blog comments powered by Disqus