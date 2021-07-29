Google Product Experts Summit Swag 2021

Jul 29, 2021
Google Product Experts Summit Swag

Here is what Google sent the Google Product Experts for the virtual summit. This is from Google Ads product expert, Brett Bodofsky. You can see more photos below but there is a puzzle, stickers, a sign, LED table light, a phone stand and charger, cables and more.

Here are more photos:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

