Google is testing showing a related images carousel right below an images box in the mobile search results. As you scroll through the search results, you are presented with an images box and if that is not enough for you, Google Search shows you a related images carousel right below that.

Saad AK spotted this and posted videos of this in action on X - here is a still screenshot from that video:

Here are the two videos he posted:

Google is testing the "Related images" carousel right underneath the "Images" section in SERPs.



The query refinement loads image results.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/2PiV8ZurNT — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) July 16, 2024

I am not sure this is needed, but Google does like to include and embed a lot of redundant search features within the search results.

