Google is testing showing a related images carousel right below an images box in the mobile search results. As you scroll through the search results, you are presented with an images box and if that is not enough for you, Google Search shows you a related images carousel right below that.

Saad AK spotted this and posted videos of this in action on X - here is a still screenshot from that video:

Related Images Under Google Images Shop

Here are the two videos he posted:

I am not sure this is needed, but Google does like to include and embed a lot of redundant search features within the search results.

Forum discussion at X.

 

