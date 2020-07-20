Daily Search Forum Recap: July 20, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Local Algorithm Weighs Business Names Too Highly; Google To Fix This.
There has been a number of complaints about Google's local search ranking algorithm giving way too much weight to the name of the business. But have no fear, Google is working on addressing this according to Danny Sullivan.
- Google Ads To Ban Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dangerous & Derogatory Ads
Google announced late on Friday a new Google Ads policy around the coronavirus and COVID-19 as it related to its dangerous or derogatory content. Google will specifically ban ads that promote conspiracy theories around the virus. Google said it has updated the policy to "prohibit content that relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative, scientific consensus."
- Vlog #76: Mary & Dave Davies on User Experience vs Technical SEO
Mary & Dave Davies is like the SEO sweetheart couple and they co-run Beanstalk Internet Marketing. They started the company together in 2004 and survived working together for over 15-years...
- Google Partners Rewards Is Back Email Notification
Dave Davies posted a screen shot of an email he received from Google with the subject line "Goals are back. Google Partners Rewards for Q3 is now live." The email starts off by saying "Google Partners Rewards is back." This comes a month or so after Google announced sunsetting the Google Partners Acceleration Program.
- Google Showing Large Image Packs For Queries
This looks like a bug, but might be a test, where Google is showing some searchers for almost all queries, a large box or pack of image results that match the query. This image box is not new, but to show so many images, for so many variations of queries, is unusual. So I am suspecting this was a bug.
- Google Celebrates Dr. Dilhan Eryurt On Moon Day
Today on Google's home page is a special out of this world Google Doodle, aka, special Google logo, for Dr. Dilhan Eryurt. It is not Dr. Dilhan Eryurt birthday but it is Moon Day. To honor the day, Google is celebrating the life of Dr. Dilhan Eryurt.
- Google Super G Logo With Masks
On Friday Google posted a GIF of its super G logo, the letter G logo, with various masks. Google wrote on Twitter "Wearing a mask helps slow the spread of COVID-19. We all need to do our part."
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- No, noindex is noindex, it's just if you're only linking to indexable content on your site *from* noindexed pages, that's probably a bad idea., John Mueller on Twitter
- So, I took a bit of time to 🔬experiment 🔬with the new Web Stories format - here's the result: https://t.co/gzkOmmP9Ja This is the finished result from the Twitch session yesterday, btw 😄 https://t.c, Martin Splitt on Twitter
- Cloudflare Down, WebmasterWorld
- When it comes to SEO, you don't need to use bookmarking sites. These links are ignored by search engines. Instead of spending time submitting URLs, I'd work on creating great content and finding useful way, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 4 common pitfalls to avoid when working with freelance writers [Video]
- COVID is accelerating TV advertising’s transformation into an addressable medium
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google intern and TikTok influencer: A day in the life, Business Insider
- Celebrated Partner spotlight: April 2020 winners, Microsoft Advertising
- Google can now detect undersea earthquakes with its submarine fiber optic network, TechRepublic
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Google Maps can now refine your location with Live View AR, Android Police
- Uber Inks Agreement With Google Maps, Yahoo Finance
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Essential Expert Tips on Fixing and Avoiding Google Penalties, SEM Rush
- SEO Lead Generation - How to Use SEO to Amplify Lead Generation, Terakeet
- Redirects: A Comprehensive Guide to URL Redirection, SEM Rush
PPC