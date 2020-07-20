Daily Search Forum Recap: July 20, 2020

Jul 20, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Local Algorithm Weighs Business Names Too Highly; Google To Fix This.
    There has been a number of complaints about Google's local search ranking algorithm giving way too much weight to the name of the business. But have no fear, Google is working on addressing this according to Danny Sullivan.
  • Google Ads To Ban Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dangerous & Derogatory Ads
    Google announced late on Friday a new Google Ads policy around the coronavirus and COVID-19 as it related to its dangerous or derogatory content. Google will specifically ban ads that promote conspiracy theories around the virus. Google said it has updated the policy to "prohibit content that relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative, scientific consensus."
  • Vlog #76: Mary & Dave Davies on User Experience vs Technical SEO
    Mary & Dave Davies is like the SEO sweetheart couple and they co-run Beanstalk Internet Marketing. They started the company together in 2004 and survived working together for over 15-years...
  • Google Partners Rewards Is Back Email Notification
    Dave Davies posted a screen shot of an email he received from Google with the subject line "Goals are back. Google Partners Rewards for Q3 is now live." The email starts off by saying "Google Partners Rewards is back." This comes a month or so after Google announced sunsetting the Google Partners Acceleration Program.
  • Google Showing Large Image Packs For Queries
    This looks like a bug, but might be a test, where Google is showing some searchers for almost all queries, a large box or pack of image results that match the query. This image box is not new, but to show so many images, for so many variations of queries, is unusual. So I am suspecting this was a bug.
  • Google Celebrates Dr. Dilhan Eryurt On Moon Day
    Today on Google's home page is a special out of this world Google Doodle, aka, special Google logo, for Dr. Dilhan Eryurt. It is not Dr. Dilhan Eryurt birthday but it is Moon Day. To honor the day, Google is celebrating the life of Dr. Dilhan Eryurt.
  • Google Super G Logo With Masks
    On Friday Google posted a GIF of its super G logo, the letter G logo, with various masks. Google wrote on Twitter "Wearing a mask helps slow the spread of COVID-19. We all need to do our part."

