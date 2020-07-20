Google Super G Logo With Masks

On Friday Google posted a GIF of its super G logo, the letter G logo, with various masks. Google wrote on Twitter "Wearing a mask helps slow the spread of COVID-19. We all need to do our part."

Here is the tweet, if you want to like it:

Wearing a mask helps slow the spread of COVID-19. We all need to do our part. pic.twitter.com/Cv74cUbBYg — Google (@Google) July 17, 2020

