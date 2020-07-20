Google Partners Rewards Is Back Email Notification

Dave Davies posted a screen shot on Twitter of an email he received from Google with the subject line "Goals are back. Google Partners Rewards for Q3 is now live." The email starts off by saying "Google Partners Rewards is back." This comes a month or so after Google announced sunsetting the Google Partners Acceleration Program.

Here is a screen shot of the email (click to enlarge it):

Dave said "After a long hiatus, Google Partner Rewards are back."

Go get those Google branded swag!

