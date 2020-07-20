Google Partners Rewards Is Back Email Notification

Jul 20, 2020 • 7:57 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Dave Davies posted a screen shot on Twitter of an email he received from Google with the subject line "Goals are back. Google Partners Rewards for Q3 is now live." The email starts off by saying "Google Partners Rewards is back." This comes a month or so after Google announced sunsetting the Google Partners Acceleration Program.

Here is a screen shot of the email (click to enlarge it):

click for full size

Dave said "After a long hiatus, Google Partner Rewards are back."

Go get those Google branded swag!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Showing Large Image Packs For Queries
 
blog comments powered by Disqus