Google Celebrates Dr. Dilhan Eryurt On Moon Day

Today on Google's home page is a special out of this world Google Doodle, aka, special Google logo, for Dr. Dilhan Eryurt. It is not Dr. Dilhan Eryurt birthday but it is Moon Day. To honor the day, Google is celebrating the life of Dr. Dilhan Eryurt.

Dr. Dilhan Eryurt was born in Turkey on November 29, 1926, she passed at the age of 85 on September 13, 2012. She was an astronomer, specializing in astrophysics, who made major contributions to scientific research on the formation and evolution of the Sun, and other main sequence stars. She worked at NASA for a dozen years, between 1961 to 1973,

You can learn more about her on Wikipedia - this Doodle is global.

National Moon Day on July 20th commemorates the day man first walked on the moon in 1969. NASA reported the moon landing as being "...the single greatest technological achievement of all time." So to celebrate the day, Google is honoring this individual that worked at NASA.

Meanwhile, Bing has a breathtaking photo of earth from the moon on its home page and this site went a bit cartoony for the day.

Forum discussion at Twitter.