Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2023

Jul 19, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said Google's ranking algorithms do not more well receive AI-generated content. Bing Chat now does visual search. Googler removed the related search operator. Google said good page experience doesn't fix your other SEO issues. Noindex is the method most SEOs use for category or tag archive pages.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: AI Content Is Not Well Received By It's Algorithms
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, responded to Vox Media's claim that AI content is currently "well-received by search engines." Sullivan said, "It's still not correct that AI content will be "well-received by search engines," at least for us."
  • Google Drops Support For Related Search Operator
    Google has removed the related search operator from its "overview of Google search operators" help documentation. The related search operator would show you pages that are related to a specific URL.
  • Google: A Good Page Experience Doesn't Fix Other SEO Problems
    Google's John Mueller was asked again about page speed and how important of a ranking factor it is, if at all. John replied, saying page speed is a vague term and that Google uses core web vitals and page experience metrics instead. But John added that a "great UX doesn't fix other problems."
  • Bing Chat Now Supports Visual Search
    A month ago we saw Bing Chat testing visual search. Well now it is available for all who want to snap a photo or upload an image to Bing Chat.
  • Survey Says Most SEOs Noindex Category/Tag Archive Pages
    Joe Hall posted a poll on Twitter asking SEOs how they typically handle category and/or tag archive pages for SEO. The results said that most noindex those pages so search engines, like Google, does not index them.
  • Google Search Central Live Indonesia
    Google had a live event named Google Search Central Live, in Indonesia last week. They shared this photo on Twitter from the event. Google is hosting these events around the world, the next one is in

