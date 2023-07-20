Mikhail Parakhin Bing Conference Room Candies

Here is something I didn't know, Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin, who is the CEO of Bing, has his own conference room and in that conference room he has sticky and tasty caramel candies.

Michael Schechter shared these details on Twitter, he wrote, "Every meeting in @MParakhin’s conference room is a test of willpower. If you fail, your mouth will be too sticky to talk for several minutes. But you at least do get a tasty caramel as consolation."

Maybe it is so those who eat them won't be able to talk much and the meetings go by faster?

I got @JordiRib1 to eat a bunch of these in our meeting today — Rangan Majumder (@RangThang) July 7, 2023

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.