Google Search Central Live Indonesia

Google had a live event named Google Search Central Live, in Indonesia last week. They shared this photo on Twitter from the event. Google is hosting these events around the world, the next one is in San Francisco on August 10th (RSVP here). Here are more photos from the Indonesia event:

Tadi pagi mampir sebentar ke #SCLJKT23 sebentar. Super pumped, banyak yang dateng dan tertarik sama search marketing.



The industry is alive and kicking! pic.twitter.com/48vlwfLZ6s — Ridho Putradi S'Gara (@idowebid) July 12, 2023

Masih di acara Google. Masih nggak nyangka dulu cuman writer sekarang bisa ikut acara kayak gini. Banyak ilmu yang bisa diambil #SearchCentralLive #SCLJKT23 pic.twitter.com/yfww2SkQlT — Adieb (@adiebberkata) July 12, 2023

