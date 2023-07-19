Google Search Central Live Indonesia

Google had a live event named Google Search Central Live, in Indonesia last week. They shared this photo on Twitter from the event. Google is hosting these events around the world, the next one is in San Francisco on August 10th (RSVP here). Here are more photos from the Indonesia event:
Look who I’ve found craving for Dabu Dabu at #SCLJKT23 @JohnMu @methode @g33konaut ✨ pic.twitter.com/DNvHdwoaBe— Amu (@gueamu) July 12, 2023
Acara Search Central Live Jakarta dah siap! #SearchCentralLive #SCLJKT23 pic.twitter.com/1Z2nY0wykR— Aldrich Christopher (@atcoustic) July 12, 2023
Tadi pagi mampir sebentar ke #SCLJKT23 sebentar. Super pumped, banyak yang dateng dan tertarik sama search marketing.— Ridho Putradi S'Gara (@idowebid) July 12, 2023
The industry is alive and kicking! pic.twitter.com/48vlwfLZ6s
Gass#SearchCentralLive#SCLJKT23 pic.twitter.com/aHlYpoEsul— Mohammed Alqi (@al_mohammedAlqi) July 12, 2023
Here we go #SCLJKT23 #SearchCentralLive pic.twitter.com/faLw0VUVTx— ikhsan (@ikhsanurakbar) July 12, 2023
Let’s go! 🔥#SearchCentralLive#SCLJKT23 pic.twitter.com/Bl4l508JRH— Bimo Hutomo (@bimohutomo) July 12, 2023
Google Search Central Live 2023— Donny Boedi Susetyo (@BoediSusetyo) July 12, 2023
12 July 2023
Soehanna Hall
Jakarta#GoogleSearchCentralLive2023 #SCLJKT23 #Googleevent2023 #Googl pic.twitter.com/f2QxWx3o6R
Masih di acara Google. Masih nggak nyangka dulu cuman writer sekarang bisa ikut acara kayak gini. Banyak ilmu yang bisa diambil #SearchCentralLive #SCLJKT23 pic.twitter.com/yfww2SkQlT— Adieb (@adiebberkata) July 12, 2023
#SearchCentralLive #SCLJKT23 pic.twitter.com/iqGl6HhKqZ— Gannes (@CandraRezaPG) July 12, 2023
https://t.co/77SA9IevEI pic.twitter.com/bqq4PvDhmT— Danar Prasetia (@danarprasetia) July 12, 2023
This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.