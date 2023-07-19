Google Search Central Live Indonesia

Jul 19, 2023
Google Search Central Indonesia

Google had a live event named Google Search Central Live, in Indonesia last week. They shared this photo on Twitter from the event. Google is hosting these events around the world, the next one is in San Francisco on August 10th (RSVP here). Here are more photos from the Indonesia event:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

