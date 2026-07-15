Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Image Search turned 25 years old and with that, Google revamped its simple clean image search home page with an image gallery. Google AI Overviews will create AI images for its responses. Google confirmed it is testing hiding the sponsored products toggle. Google's John Mueller commented on A/B testing and Google Search. Google expanded shopping ads and free product listings to more countries and banned product ads for Prediction markets in Michigan and New York. ChatGPT Ads now supports location and audience exclusions.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

New GA4 Channel Tracks AI Traffic, Practical Ecommerce

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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