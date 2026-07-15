Google Image Search turned 25 years old and to celebrate, Google revamped the Google Image Search home page. Instead of a clean image search box, Google added an image gallery and placed a search bar at the top of the page.

Google wrote, "we're introducing a brand new browseable home for Google Images, featuring a dynamic, immersive gallery of images from across the web — updated in real time and intelligently tailored to your unique interests."

So the home page went from this simple page:

To this gallery style:

Yes, there is a search bar at the top with all the features the old Google Image Search home page had, but now you get images.

"As you browse and save ideas to your collections, they’ll appear as tabs above the main gallery, making it easy to jump back in and continue exploring based on what inspires you," Google added.

Here is how that works:

And yes, this will roll out over the coming weeks on desktop in the U.S. in English and you need to sign in to your Google Account to try it out.

Google also posted a history of Google Image Search over the 25 years over here. Rajan Patel from Google wrote:

👗2001: People wanted to see J.Lo’s green dress, so we created Google Images

🖼️ 2011: Search by Image lets you search without typing a query

📸2018: Lens turns your phone’s camera into a search box

💬2022: Multisearch combines images + text

⭕2024: Circle to Search lets you search what you see on your Android screen

✨2025: AI Mode in Search is multimodal with images, text, voice and video

🔍2026: A new browsable home for Google Images, image generation in Search, and more.

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