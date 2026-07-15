Google announced it is no longer allowing the advertisement of prediction markets contracts and related products ads in Michigan and New York. Plus, Google expanded eligibility for Google Shopping ads and free listings to more countries.

Google wrote, "Consequently, advertising of prediction markets and related products in Michigan and New York is prohibited effective July 13, 2026." So you can not longer do product ads in Google Ads for prediction markets in the US states of Michigan and New York.

Also, Google has expanded Shopping ads and free listings can target the following countries:

Bulgaria

Bosnia

Herzegovina

Croatia

Cyprus

Estonia

Latvia

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Liechtenstein

Moldova

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Malta

Serbia

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