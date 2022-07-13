Daily Search Forum Recap: July 13, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google My Business app is no longer available. Google Business Profiles added a toggle to turn off your address from displaying. Google Ads Performance Max campaigns gained a bunch of new features. Google Search has a new get there, weather and map card. Microsoft Bing image search has a new "shop for" box.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns Gains Several New Features
Google announced several new features for your Performance Max campaigns in Google Ads. Some we covered before, like the new location targeting controls and diagnostic insights, and others like seasonality adjustments, optimization scores, data exclusions, and new explanations we have not covered yet.
- Google My Business App No Longer Available
We knew that when Google rebranded Google My Business to Google Business Profile that Google will be doing away with the Google My Business App. And now that day has come - the Google My Business app is no longer available.
- Google Business Profile Toggle To Hide Address To Customers
In the new way to manage your Google Business Profile, i.e. in Google Search, there is a toggle to "show business address to customers." So if you are a small business and you use your home address, you can toggle that off to hide your address from showing in Google Maps or Google Search.
- Google Search Tests Get There, Weather & Map Cards
Google Search seems to be testing new location and destination cards in Google search. These cards show "get there," "weather," "map cards" and more features.
- Bing Image Search "Shop For" Box
Microsoft has a new feature for Bing Image Search where it shows a "shop for" box in the results. When you click on the shop for section, it does not take you into Bing Shopping but just changes the query in Bing Image Search to the query you clicked on.
- Google's Kings Cross Building Progress
The last time we shared photos of the Google's Kings Cross building, it was just the base structure. A few years later, it looks like the building is really coming along. Daniel Waisberg from Google
