Google's Kings Cross Building Progress

The last time we shared photos of the Google's Kings Cross building, it was just the base structure. A few years later, it looks like the building is really coming along. Daniel Waisberg from Google visited the London office and snapped the photo.

He said on Twitter "The new Google London office in King's Cross is taking shape! It'll be a very cool place."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.