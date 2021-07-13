Daily Search Forum Recap: July 13, 2021

Jul 13, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's July 2021 core update is now done rolling out according to Google but we still saw fluctuations as of this morning. Also, please be careful when reading various theories on these core updates. Google said the local results are not influenced by core updates, so anything there is likely unrelated. Google said it tries to find a primary language on a page by page basis. Google said you can give timelines for some SEO fixes. Bing lets you share some direct answers. I am so sad to report that we lost another industry professional at a young age, Dan Bell.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google July 2021 Core Update "Effectively Complete" On July 12th
    Google announced a bit after 1pm ET on July 12th that the July 2021 core update is "effectively complete." That means, in Google lingo, that it is done rolling out 12-days after it first started rolling out on July 1, 2021.
  • Google Local Ranking Changes With The Google Core Update
    I found it interesting that the local tracking tool, BrightLocal's Local RankFlux, showed big ranking fluctuations in the local results at around the same time we saw the ranking spikes for the July core update.
  • Google Wants To Find A Primary Language Per Page
    Google's John Mueller said that Google Search tries "to find the primary language per page." So when you mix languages, that might cause issues with Google doing that. He added on Twitter "but what you put on different pages is totally up to you."
  • Are SEO Timelines For Ranking & Indexing Issues In Google Search Possible
    The question is, can SEOs give their clients timelines for when they can expect improvements on their SEO or ranking issues in Google Search? The answer is, it depends on the issue and how specific the timeline is.
  • Microsoft Bing Sharable Direct Answer
    Did you know that Microsoft Bing lets you share some of the direct answers (or as Google calls it, featured snippets) on social or other means? Well, it is not for most direct answers but for maybe Microsoft based answers it does. It also has this neat animation in the search results as well.
  • An Search Industry Tribute To Dan Bell
    On 1st July 2021 we learned of the passing of Dan Bell, following a serious accident some weeks prior. Many of us in the SEO and wider digital marketing industry were lucky to know Dan and to count him as a friend. Whilst Dan and I were introduced due to our common career path, we were instantly and only friends. I wanted to collate a tribute to his life from some of his closest friends and colleagues, as well as explain to you, who may not have known him, exactly who Dan was.
  • Google I'm Feeling Lucky Hall
    Here is a photo from the Google New York City office of maybe some hallway that turns into this retro design with the I'm feeling lucky sign. I wonder where this is exactly.

