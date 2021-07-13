Daily Search Forum Recap: July 13, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's July 2021 core update is now done rolling out according to Google but we still saw fluctuations as of this morning. Also, please be careful when reading various theories on these core updates. Google said the local results are not influenced by core updates, so anything there is likely unrelated. Google said it tries to find a primary language on a page by page basis. Google said you can give timelines for some SEO fixes. Bing lets you share some direct answers. I am so sad to report that we lost another industry professional at a young age, Dan Bell.
- Google July 2021 Core Update "Effectively Complete" On July 12th
Google announced a bit after 1pm ET on July 12th that the July 2021 core update is "effectively complete." That means, in Google lingo, that it is done rolling out 12-days after it first started rolling out on July 1, 2021.
- Google Local Ranking Changes With The Google Core Update
I found it interesting that the local tracking tool, BrightLocal's Local RankFlux, showed big ranking fluctuations in the local results at around the same time we saw the ranking spikes for the July core update.
- Google Wants To Find A Primary Language Per Page
Google's John Mueller said that Google Search tries "to find the primary language per page." So when you mix languages, that might cause issues with Google doing that. He added on Twitter "but what you put on different pages is totally up to you."
- Are SEO Timelines For Ranking & Indexing Issues In Google Search Possible
The question is, can SEOs give their clients timelines for when they can expect improvements on their SEO or ranking issues in Google Search? The answer is, it depends on the issue and how specific the timeline is.
- Microsoft Bing Sharable Direct Answer
Did you know that Microsoft Bing lets you share some of the direct answers (or as Google calls it, featured snippets) on social or other means? Well, it is not for most direct answers but for maybe Microsoft based answers it does. It also has this neat animation in the search results as well.
- An Search Industry Tribute To Dan Bell
On 1st July 2021 we learned of the passing of Dan Bell, following a serious accident some weeks prior. Many of us in the SEO and wider digital marketing industry were lucky to know Dan and to count him as a friend. Whilst Dan and I were introduced due to our common career path, we were instantly and only friends. I wanted to collate a tribute to his life from some of his closest friends and colleagues, as well as explain to you, who may not have known him, exactly who Dan was.
- Google I'm Feeling Lucky Hall
Here is a photo from the Google New York City office of maybe some hallway that turns into this retro design with the I'm feeling lucky sign. I wonder where this is exactly.
- This is not defined when it comes to search, so it could go either way, and could change over time. If you need something to be seen as a part of your page, put it on the page itself, not in an iframe, John Mueller on Twitter
- I know you're probably asking about SEO, but there's a lot of documentation on technical SEO too, and I really have a pet peeve about incorrectly using basic technical elements li, John Mueller on Twitter
- Maybe :). Localized content is content, and it will be taken into account just like anything else that you add. We have to crawl, index, and rank it too. Hreflang just helps to get the right version shown once, John Mueller on Twitter
- Seems like Google's jump-to search test on mobile is going well. There's been variations involving a blue magnifying glass and a grey upward facing arrow. This new test builds on the magnifying glass variation, expanding to, Brodie Clark on Twitter
- That's a good start. Time spent researching before picking a strategy is time that's well-invested. Pick your goals thoughtfully., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google-AMPHTML bot, WebmasterWorld
- Thanks. sent it to the larger team for investigation best, other gary, Gary Illyes on Twitter
