Daily Search Forum Recap: July 13, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's July 2021 core update is now done rolling out according to Google but we still saw fluctuations as of this morning. Also, please be careful when reading various theories on these core updates. Google said the local results are not influenced by core updates, so anything there is likely unrelated. Google said it tries to find a primary language on a page by page basis. Google said you can give timelines for some SEO fixes. Bing lets you share some direct answers. I am so sad to report that we lost another industry professional at a young age, Dan Bell.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

YouTube Shorts are now available in 100 countries globally, Engadget

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.