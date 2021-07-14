What Do You Call A New Doogler?

So we know Google dogs are named Dooglers. We know new Googlers are known as Nooglers. But what are new Google dogs called, new Dooglers, Newdooglers? I am not sure if they have names. But here is a photo of a dog on his first day as a Doogler, a Noogler or new Googler.

The owner posted this on Instagram this week and wrote "first day as a *doogler*, wish me luck."

Good luck whatever you are called!

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.