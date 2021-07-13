Are SEO Timelines For Ranking & Indexing Issues In Google Search Possible

Jul 13, 2021
The question is, can SEOs give their clients timelines for when they can expect improvements on their SEO or ranking issues in Google Search? The answer is, it depends on the issue and how specific the timeline is.

Let me share the Twitter thread between Pedro Dias, a former Googler, and John Mueller of Google:

So while you can tell a client that a core update fix, a quality issue, can take several months it also depends on if that client is willing to revamp a lot of the site and content on that site. But if you placed a noindex directive on your site, removing it, will lead to a quick restore of indexing over a shorter period of time. Or if all the site's pages have generic title tags that say "tile goes here" and you change them to relevant titles, then I assume a site like that will see a very quick boost in rankings. But it all depends on what the issue is, what needs to take place to solve the issue and how quickly Google can react to those changes.

So yea, some things can be quick and you can plan out a timeline for a fix. Other things might not be quick and might be dependent on third-parties or your clients to fix, and you cannot guarantee a timeline on those changes. And with anything Google, you simply do not control everything like you may in other forms of businesss.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

