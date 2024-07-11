Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2024

Jul 11, 2024
Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said the feedback around the last core update was really helpful. Google Ads is testing double-row shopping ad carousels. Google Ads also tests a "people also browsed" carousel. Google Business Profiles has new Consumer Alerts. Google is testing thin video search snippets. Google expanded translated results to more languages.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: SEO Feedback On The Last Core Update Was Really Helpful
    Google's John Mueller said in a video he posted yesterday that the feedback submitted and Google collected around the March 2024 core update has "been really helpful in evaluations and discussions." He added the Google teams have "been reviewing with the search quality and ranking teams."
  • Google Ads: Double Row Carousel Shopping Search Ads
    Google seems to be testing a new ad format with two rows of shopping ads in the search results in a carousel format, so you can scroll through more shopping ads at the same time. I don't believe I've seen this format before - have you?
  • Google Ads Tests People Also Browsed Carousel
    Google is also testing this new ad format labeled "People also browsed." I guess this shows you what other products on Google searchers looked at for a similar query and is now showing you ads that match those browser sessions for those queries.
  • Google Expands Translated Search Results To More Languages
    Google is now showing the translated search results feature in more languages, adding Arabic, Gujarati, Korean, Persian, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese to the list of of now 21 languages.
  • Google Search Tests Thin Video Snippets
    Google is testing a new video format for its search results in the mobile search results. This test shows thinner video search result snippets with smaller video thumbnails.
  • Google Business Profiles Consumer Alerts Document
    Google Business Profiles can include consumer alerts on them, which will notify those viewing your local listing on Google about a possible violation or suspension of spam. These alerts can show a banner, they can result in review posting restrictions and reviews being removed.
  • Google Math Competition
    Google held a math competition for nearly 200 students at the D.C. office recently. Here is one of many photos from that event that I found on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Google Search Console Difficulties, Google Ranking Volatility, Zero Click Study, Google Ads &amp; More - YouTube
