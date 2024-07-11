Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said the feedback around the last core update was really helpful. Google Ads is testing double-row shopping ad carousels. Google Ads also tests a "people also browsed" carousel. Google Business Profiles has new Consumer Alerts. Google is testing thin video search snippets. Google expanded translated results to more languages.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: SEO Feedback On The Last Core Update Was Really Helpful
Google's John Mueller said in a video he posted yesterday that the feedback submitted and Google collected around the March 2024 core update has "been really helpful in evaluations and discussions." He added the Google teams have "been reviewing with the search quality and ranking teams."
-
Google Ads: Double Row Carousel Shopping Search Ads
Google seems to be testing a new ad format with two rows of shopping ads in the search results in a carousel format, so you can scroll through more shopping ads at the same time. I don't believe I've seen this format before - have you?
-
Google Ads Tests People Also Browsed Carousel
Google is also testing this new ad format labeled "People also browsed." I guess this shows you what other products on Google searchers looked at for a similar query and is now showing you ads that match those browser sessions for those queries.
-
Google Expands Translated Search Results To More Languages
Google is now showing the translated search results feature in more languages, adding Arabic, Gujarati, Korean, Persian, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese to the list of of now 21 languages.
-
Google Search Tests Thin Video Snippets
Google is testing a new video format for its search results in the mobile search results. This test shows thinner video search result snippets with smaller video thumbnails.
-
Google Business Profiles Consumer Alerts Document
Google Business Profiles can include consumer alerts on them, which will notify those viewing your local listing on Google about a possible violation or suspension of spam. These alerts can show a banner, they can result in review posting restrictions and reviews being removed.
-
Google Math Competition
Google held a math competition for nearly 200 students at the D.C. office recently. Here is one of many photos from that event that I found on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- :Ah, the disavow tool. You already know how I feel about this. :) Well, @CyrusShepard just ran another experiment where he disavowed every link to his site. He did this before, but now did it again. So what happened? Nothing. Literal, Glenn Gabe on X
- If Google was honest, they would've called the Helpful Content Update the Anti-SEO Update, but here we are, Cyrus SEO on X
- Google Local Services Ads MAKE THEM BIGGER Test. Google LSA Product Team: "Hey Guys So We Crammed These Bad Boys Into Literally Every Nook And Cranny On All Of Our Properties, But They Still Arent Working For Lawyers. What Do We, Anthony Higman on X
- Google Merchant Center has some sort of accessibility issue today - it was resolved, Barry Schwartz on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Amazon expands Sponsored TV ads to UK, mirroring U.S. success
- TikTok ad spend growth slows amid ban talks
- Internal linking for bloggers: 9 mistakes to fix immediately
- What Google’s query matching update means for future PPC campaigns
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- A Guide to Integrating GTM Server-Side & Conversions API, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Microsoft ditches OpenAI board observer seat to stave off antitrust scrutiny, Reuters
- What Happened to Gonzalez v. Google After the SCOTUS Decision?, Eric Goldman
- Google exploring options against Microsoft's licensing practices, Google cloud head says, Reuters
- HubSpot shares plunge 16% on report that Alphabet is shelving interest, CNBC
- Google makes changes to privacy oversight, worrying policymakers, POLITICO
Links & Content Marketing
- 60 tools and websites that are invaluable to digital PRs, Digitaloft
- How To Unite Roles and Teams and Scale Your Content Operations, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- 7 Lesser-Known Google Maps Features, Wired
- Building A Google Maps For Space, Forbes India
- Users Turn Google Maps Into Waze 2.0, Police Cars Now Flagged on the Map, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- First glimpse of Apple Intelligence revealed in Xcode simulator, AppleInsider
- Gemini Live could get an always-on mode to work in the background, Android Police
- Google brings new Gemini features and WearOS 5 to Samsung devices, TechCrunch
- Apple’s Vision Pro Won’t Cross 500,000 Sales This Year, IDC Says, Bloomberg
SEO
- 8 SEO Strategies that Actually Still Work in 2024, WordStream
- Age of SGE: How Will AI Affect Search Traffic in the Next Decade?, TopRank
- AI Overviews, e-commerce site updates, and more! (July ‘24), Google Search Central On YouTube
- Detailed Q4: Analysing The SEO Playbook of Digital Goliaths In-Depth, Every Quarter, Detailed
- Keyword Cannibalization: An A-to-Z Guide to Fixing and Avoiding It, Backlinko
- Predicting Latent Structured Intents from Shopping Queries, Kopp Consulting
- Understanding Navboost: Key Insights from the Recent Google API Leaks, Hallam
- DIY SEO: 9 Doable Steps for Beginners, BruceClay
PPC
Search Features
Other Search
- How to Navigate AI Search as a Digital Marketer, Schema App Solutions
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.