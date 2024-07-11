Google is also testing this new ad format labeled "People also browsed." I guess this shows you what other products on Google searchers looked at for a similar query and is now showing you ads that match those browser sessions for those queries.

This test was also spotted by Saad AK who shared a video of this in action on X - here is a still screenshot from that video:

Here are the videos that also show the double row shopping ads:

Google > Mobile



Google is testing two rows of Ads in an Ad.



I also haven't seen Google testing " People also browsed" headline in an Sponsored result before.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/dJnHsiRYrQ — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) July 10, 2024

We have also seen Google use people also buy from and people also shop.

Forum discussion at X.