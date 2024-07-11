Google Ads Tests People Also Browsed Carousel

Google is also testing this new ad format labeled "People also browsed." I guess this shows you what other products on Google searchers looked at for a similar query and is now showing you ads that match those browser sessions for those queries.

This test was also spotted by Saad AK who shared a video of this in action on X - here is a still screenshot from that video:

People Also Browsed Google Ads

Here are the videos that also show the double row shopping ads:

We have also seen Google use people also buy from and people also shop.

Forum discussion at X.

 

