Google Ads: Double Row Carousel Shopping Search Ads

Jul 11, 2024

Google seems to be testing a new ad format with two rows of shopping ads in the search results in a carousel format, so you can scroll through more shopping ads at the same time. I don't believe I've seen this format before - have you?

Saad AK spotted this and posted some videos of it on X - here is a GIF of one of those videos so you can see it in action:

Double Row Google Shopping Ads

Here is a static image showing the ads stacked on top of each other:

Double Row Google Shopping Ads

I am not sure this ad format is that bad from a searchers perspective? But I suspect the advertisers may or may not like it?

Here are the videos that also show the people also browsed ads:

Forum discussion at X.

 

