Google is testing a new video format for its search results in the mobile search results. This test shows thinner video search result snippets with smaller video thumbnails.

Mordy Oberstein posted this (with several attempts) on X and wrote, "Stuck in test where the video box has super tiny thumbnails… a snippet of description (which doesn’t seem to come from the actual description but I think the transcript) and the video length. Clicking on the text takes you to the video overlay on the SERP. Clicking the title moves you to YouTube itself."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Videos Small Snippets

I cannot replicate this, in fact, it looks like for this query, it shows tons of videos. When I search for this, I see normal search results with videos snippets sprinkeled through.

More of this from last month:

I am not sure if I like this user interface - I see pros and cons to it.

Forum discussion at X.

 

