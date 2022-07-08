The New Google Europaallee Campus In Zurich

Jul 8, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Europaallee Campus In Zurich

Matt Brittin, Google's President of Google Europe, shared photos on Twitter of the new Google Europaallee campus in Zurich, Switzerland. It should fit 5,000 Google employees.

He posted more photos on Twitter and wrote "Congratulations to @Google_CH who are today celebrating the completion of the Europaallee campus in the heart of Zurich, an exciting new base for some of the 5,000 Googlers creating great innovation and tools in Switzerland."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Google Bike Sign
 
blog comments powered by Disqus