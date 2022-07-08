Matt Brittin, Google's President of Google Europe, shared photos on Twitter of the new Google Europaallee campus in Zurich, Switzerland. It should fit 5,000 Google employees.

He posted more photos on Twitter and wrote "Congratulations to @Google_CH who are today celebrating the completion of the Europaallee campus in the heart of Zurich, an exciting new base for some of the 5,000 Googlers creating great innovation and tools in Switzerland."

