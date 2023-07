Here is a photo I found on Instagram from an event at the GooglePlex performed by Cloud Le-Go, like in LEGO. As you can see, there are LEGO blocks, characters and more.

This photo was from Peter the Greeter at Google, here is a video he made as well:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.