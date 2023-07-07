Google Search Player Ratings & Compare Lineups

Jul 7, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Soccer Players

If you do some sports-related queries, sometimes, Google Search will let you rate the players and then see how those players line up against each other based on their ratings.

I have no clue if this is new, I tried to Google it to find others covering this, but I did not find anything. But my gut says this is not really new.

Either way, Gus Pelogia notified me on Twitter of this feature where if you search for [Palmeiras vs Bolivar] on either desktop or mobile, you can rate the players and then it lines up the players by position with their ratings.

Here are some screenshots from Gus, but I was able to replicate this myself as well:

Google Search Sports Player Ratings

Google Search Sports Lineups

It works similarly on desktop, but a slightly different user interface.

Is this new?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google To Work On Complementary Robots.txt Protocols For AI & More
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus