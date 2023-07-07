Google Search Deals Carousel & Product Grid Formats

Google Search can show deals in both a product carousel format and a product grid-type of format. Some of these I think were somewhat showcased last November but over time, they may evolve.

Here is a screenshot of Google showing me deals in both a carousel format and in a product grid format:

Here are more screenshots from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

2️⃣



Before, we saw Deals section as grid mode and a new test with carousel mode (with background grey).



This is how a test and normal window look.



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/UZSpFfwT11 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) June 24, 2023

So I don't know if this is super new but I figured I'd document that Google can show both carousels and product grids right on top of each other.

