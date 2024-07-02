Daily Search Forum Recap: July 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console has some reporting delays, Google is working on a fix. Google Ads has a new setting to declare if a political ad is altered or synthetic (AI) that must be used. Google Ads will allow fantasy sports and lottery courier ads. Google Local Service Ads now show in the mobile business finder. Google Merchant Center updated how it uses your conversion data. Microsoft Advertising launched new property center section. And I posted the big Google Webmaster Report for July.

Google to Block Entrust Certificates in Chrome Starting November 2024, The Hacker News

