Daily Search Forum Recap: July 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console has some reporting delays, Google is working on a fix. Google Ads has a new setting to declare if a political ad is altered or synthetic (AI) that must be used. Google Ads will allow fantasy sports and lottery courier ads. Google Local Service Ads now show in the mobile business finder. Google Merchant Center updated how it uses your conversion data. Microsoft Advertising launched new property center section. And I posted the big Google Webmaster Report for July.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • July 2024 Google Webmaster Report
    This month we had Google June 2024 spam update roll out over a seven-day period. We had a few other unconfirmed Google search ranking updates as well, listed below. Let's not forget yet another Google indexing bug after the core update was announced...
  • Google Search Console Working To Fix Search Performance Delays & Latency
    Google has confirmed it is working to fix the delays and latency issues with the Google Search Console Performance reports. This happens to the performance reports and often other reports in Google Search Console every now and then and generally Google is able to get it to catch up over time.
  • Google Ads Gains New Checkbox: Altered Or Synthetic Content
    As you may remember, Google Ads requires political ads to disclose if the content, images or other assets in any way used synthetic content (i.e. AI content). Now Google Ads seems to be adding a checkbox for these ads to check off if these ads use "Altered or synthetic content."
  • Google Merchant Center Conversion Data Usage Changes
    Google sent out notices via email to Google Merchant Center merchants about a change to how Google collects and uses conversion data that you share with Google. Google said it may use that data for new reporting and also for ways to improve Google Search experiences and services.
  • Google Local Service Ads Now On Mobile Local Business Finder
    Google is now showing Local Service Ads directly in the mobile version of the Google local business finder interface in Google Search. We know Google is showing LSAs now on Google Maps for iOS but now we are also seeing it on this surface.
  • Google Ads To Allow Fantasy Sports & Lottery Couriers Ads In Many States
    Google has posted that it begin to accept and run ads for Daily Fantasy Sports and lottery couriers in many states within the United States. This change goes into affect on July 15, 2024 and advertisers must apply for certification.
  • Microsoft Advertising Property Center & Lodging Campaigns Expands
    Microsoft announced Property Center for Microsoft Advertising's lodging campaigns. This should make it easier for you to manage your Hotel Price Ads and Property Promotion Ads for your hotel or vacation rental property.
  • Google Fashion Summit In Brazil
    Google held some sort of Google Fashion Summit in the Brazil office. I spotted some photos of it on Instagram from Ana Elisa who wrote, "Today was a day to visit Google and share some of @santa_lolla strategies to stay relevant on the platform. Only proud of this team."

