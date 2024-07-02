Google sent out notices via email to Google Merchant Center merchants about a change to how Google collects and uses conversion data that you share with Google. Google said it may use that data for new reporting and also for ways to improve Google Search experiences and services.

Menachem Ani shared a screenshot of the email he received from Google over on X, it reads:

We're changing the way we collect and use the conversion data you share. Soon, we'll be making changes to how your data will be collected and used by Merchant Center. Here's what's changing: - We previously introduced new features to report the conversions for free listings. Now, we'll start collecting all conversions from your website, including those attributable to clicks on your web results on Google Search and other sources. This change will improve your performance data reporting and allow you to make better decisions for your business. - We're also updating the way we use conversion event data, including optimizing shopping search experiences and improving Google products and services. Visit the Help Center to learn more. Want to opt out? To stop conversion data tracking in Merchant Center, disable the conversion setting in Merchant Center, Google & YouTube channel app on Shopify, or unlink your Google Analytics and Merchant Center accounts.

Google also posted this over here and wrote:

In the upcoming months, Google Merchant Center will begin tracking more conversion events besides the conversion events attributed to clicks on Shopping free listings, including conversions attributed to clicks on Search web results and other sources. Google Merchant Center has made this change to better report conversion data and optimize the Google shopping experience for your products. Managing Your Preferences: If you want Google to stop tracking conversion data in Merchant Center altogether, disable the conversion setting in Merchant Center or Shopify, or unlink your Google Analytics and Merchant Center accounts.

You can of course not share conversion data with Google but maybe that will impact your Search performance?

Here is a screenshot of that email:

