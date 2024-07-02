Microsoft announced Property Center for Microsoft Advertising and that lodging campaigns has expanded to more advertisers. This should make it easier for you to manage your Hotel Price Ads and Property Promotion Ads for your hotel or vacation rental property.

Microsoft wrote, "Starting today, we are delighted to present you to Property Center, the evolution of Hotel Center, and announce the general availability of Lodging Campaigns globally. These are two powerful features that will help boost your bookings and streamline your management of Hotel Price Ads and Property Promotion Ads."

Plus, Lodging Campaigns are now available to all customers globally. "any customer can run Hotel Price Ads and Property Promotion Ads to expand the reach and drive more bookings for any hotel or vacation rental property that they own or manage," Microsoft wrote.

Here is how to get started with Property Center:

Review Resources: Please review the latest information on Property Center in our comprehensive help pages and API content.

Sign In and Explore: Sign in to your Microsoft Advertising account and navigate to Property Center from the Tools tab to start using this new feature.

Get Support: If you have any further questions, please reach out to Ad Support or your account team for assistance.

Forum discussion at X.