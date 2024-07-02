Google has posted that it begin to accept and run ads for Daily Fantasy Sports and lottery couriers in many states within the United States. This change goes into affect on July 15, 2024 and advertisers must apply for certification.

Google posted this update on fantasy sports saying "on July 15, 2024, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated." Google will begin to accept and run ads for Daily Fantasy Sports operators in the following states:

Alaska

California

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Google also posted this update saying, "on July 15, 2024, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated." Google will begin to accept and run ads for lottery-couriers in the following states:

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

District of Columbia

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

West Virginia

Wyoming

In If advertisers are targeting their ads in a state that does not require a license, the advertisers must be licensed in at least one other US state that does require a license to operate Daily Fantasy Sport services or to operate Lottery Courier services.

Advertisers must apply for certification in both cases.

The Gambling and games policy page will be updated when the policy goes into effect on July 15, 2024.

Forum discussion at X.