Google Ads To Allow Fantasy Sports & Lottery Couriers Ads In Many States

Jul 2, 2024 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Lottery Tickets

Google has posted that it begin to accept and run ads for Daily Fantasy Sports and lottery couriers in many states within the United States. This change goes into affect on July 15, 2024 and advertisers must apply for certification.

Google posted this update on fantasy sports saying "on July 15, 2024, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated." Google will begin to accept and run ads for Daily Fantasy Sports operators in the following states:

  • Alaska
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Kentucky
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Utah
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

Google also posted this update saying, "on July 15, 2024, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated." Google will begin to accept and run ads for lottery-couriers in the following states:

  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • District of Columbia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Vermont
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

In If advertisers are targeting their ads in a state that does not require a license, the advertisers must be licensed in at least one other US state that does require a license to operate Daily Fantasy Sport services or to operate Lottery Courier services.

Advertisers must apply for certification in both cases.

The Gambling and games policy page will be updated when the policy goes into effect on July 15, 2024.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google June Spam Update Done, Continuous Scroll Gone, AI Overview Links Top, Google Ads Query Match - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Conversion Data Usage Changes

Jul 2, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Allow Fantasy Sports & Lottery Couriers Ads In Many States

Jul 2, 2024 - 7:05 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Working To Fix Search Performance Delays & Latency

Jul 2, 2024 - 6:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2024

Jul 1, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Some Sites Hit By Google Helpful Content Update Seeing Small Lifts

Jul 1, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Explains Why Soft 404s Are Bad

Jul 1, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Fashion Summit In Brazil
Next Story: Google Merchant Center Conversion Data Usage Changes

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.