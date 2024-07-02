Google has posted that it begin to accept and run ads for Daily Fantasy Sports and lottery couriers in many states within the United States. This change goes into affect on July 15, 2024 and advertisers must apply for certification.
Google posted this update on fantasy sports saying "on July 15, 2024, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated." Google will begin to accept and run ads for Daily Fantasy Sports operators in the following states:
- Alaska
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Google also posted this update saying, "on July 15, 2024, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated." Google will begin to accept and run ads for lottery-couriers in the following states:
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- District of Columbia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Vermont
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
In If advertisers are targeting their ads in a state that does not require a license, the advertisers must be licensed in at least one other US state that does require a license to operate Daily Fantasy Sport services or to operate Lottery Courier services.
Advertisers must apply for certification in both cases.
The Gambling and games policy page will be updated when the policy goes into effect on July 15, 2024.
