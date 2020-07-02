Google AdSense Third Party Ad Technology Vendors

Google announced that AdSense now allows ads from additional third party ad technology vendors to show through your account. Google said that this can "potentially lead to higher earnings." But you can control these with new settings under the blocking controls section.

A note, these vendors that are certified by Google for third-party ads. Google said it conducts a thorough certification process to ensure that ad networks meet Google's requirements for third-party ad serving with regard to user privacy, accuracy of measurement, latency, and compliance with our creative policies. Here is a list of some of these third-party vendors.

Anyway, if you want to control what ads show, if at all, login to your AdSense account and click on "Blocking controls" and then "All sites" and then "Ad serving." In there is an option for "Additional ad technology vendors."

Here is a screen shot:

This controls expands the list of third party ad technology vendors that are allowed to show ads via your AdSense account. These vendors use technologies, like cookies and pixels, to show users personalized ads, and are used by advertisers for targeting and reporting. This control doesn't override EU user consent, California Consumer Privacy Act or other privacy regulatory settings.

