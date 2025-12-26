Google has been publishing these videos from advertisers on the number one Google Ads launches of the year 2025. Bug Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, was asked and she picked PMax channel performance reporting as her number one feature release for Google Ads in 2025.

Ginny Marvin wrote on X, "I'd have to give it to PMax channel performance reporting." But she also listed some runner ups and they include:

Here is that post:

I'd have to give it to PMax channel performance reporting but others that stick out as a result of advertiser feedback are:



• AI Max for Search beta rollout with configurable settings, new controls & reporting



• Demand Gen channel controls



• Data Manager API to… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) December 24, 2025

Here is the video where Ginny Marvin asks advertisers about their picks:

Forum discussion at X.