Google: #1 Google Ads Launches Of 2025

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Podium

Google has been publishing these videos from advertisers on the number one Google Ads launches of the year 2025. Bug Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, was asked and she picked PMax channel performance reporting as her number one feature release for Google Ads in 2025.

Ginny Marvin wrote on X, "I'd have to give it to PMax channel performance reporting." But she also listed some runner ups and they include:

Here is that post:

Here is the video where Ginny Marvin asks advertisers about their picks:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2025

Dec 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Status, News Publishers Traffic Distribution, Ads In AI Overviews Expand, ChatGPT Ads & Christmas

Dec 26, 2025 - 8:01 am
Other Search Engines

ChatGPT Ads May Prioritize Sponsored Content In AI Responses

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google: #1 Google Ads Launches Of 2025

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Continues Centering Search Results Test

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Pick A Reasonable Site Name To Rank For In Search

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Continues Centering Search Results Test
Next Story: ChatGPT Ads May Prioritize Sponsored Content In AI Responses

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.