Google's John Mueller said on Reddit that when picking a site name, make sure to pick something that you can reasonably expect to rank for. In short, don't go online and complain that your site is named Best SEO blog and you don't rank in the number one position in Google Search for [best SEO blog].

He said this on Reddit, where he wrote, "think about what's reasonable for "your site's name" in terms of search results."

The person on Reddit wrote, "But when I search my site name on Google, it doesn’t appear at all."

John Mueller explained that having a generic and competitive name for your site can make it hard for your site to rank for its name. This is not new advice but he wrote:

One thing I've seen folks get confused about is that "searching for your site's name" can be very different depending on what you consider your site's name to be. If your site's name is "Aware_Yak6509 Productions" and if your homepage is indexed, then probably you'll find your site in the search results for that name (what else can a search engine reasonably show?). On the other hand, if your site's name is "best web online .com" then almost certainly just having your homepage indexed is not going to get your pages shown for those searches. The reason is primarily because search engines assume that people doing those searches ("best web online") are not actually looking for your homepage - it's a combination of generic words, not something that uniquely identifies your homepage.

So, when picking a site name, make sure it is something that you can expect to rank for.

