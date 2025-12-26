Google: Pick A Reasonable Site Name To Rank For In Search

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Ranking

Google's John Mueller said on Reddit that when picking a site name, make sure to pick something that you can reasonably expect to rank for. In short, don't go online and complain that your site is named Best SEO blog and you don't rank in the number one position in Google Search for [best SEO blog].

He said this on Reddit, where he wrote, "think about what's reasonable for "your site's name" in terms of search results."

The person on Reddit wrote, "But when I search my site name on Google, it doesn’t appear at all."

John Mueller explained that having a generic and competitive name for your site can make it hard for your site to rank for its name. This is not new advice but he wrote:

One thing I've seen folks get confused about is that "searching for your site's name" can be very different depending on what you consider your site's name to be. If your site's name is "Aware_Yak6509 Productions" and if your homepage is indexed, then probably you'll find your site in the search results for that name (what else can a search engine reasonably show?). On the other hand, if your site's name is "best web online .com" then almost certainly just having your homepage indexed is not going to get your pages shown for those searches. The reason is primarily because search engines assume that people doing those searches ("best web online") are not actually looking for your homepage - it's a combination of generic words, not something that uniquely identifies your homepage.

So, when picking a site name, make sure it is something that you can expect to rank for.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Continues Centering Search Results Test

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Pick A Reasonable Site Name To Rank For In Search

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertiser: Exact Match Trumps Ad Rank On AI Surfaces & More

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller Working On Christmas (2025 Edition)

Dec 25, 2025 - 7:40 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 24, 2025

Dec 24, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Drops Active Visitors To 100 For Search Network & YouTube

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Microsoft Advertiser: Exact Match Trumps Ad Rank On AI Surfaces & More
Next Story: Google Continues Centering Search Results Test

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.