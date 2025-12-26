Google is testing placing the search results in the center of the screen, instead of aligning it more to the left of the screen. This is an ongoing test we have seen on and off over many years and it is still going on.

I personally spotted the test a few weeks ago and posted about it on X - here are my screenshots of the normal left aligned version compared to the centered version that Google is testing:

I am not a fan of it being centered on really wide screen windows.

