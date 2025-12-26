Google Continues Centering Search Results Test

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Center Logo

Google is testing placing the search results in the center of the screen, instead of aligning it more to the left of the screen. This is an ongoing test we have seen on and off over many years and it is still going on.

I personally spotted the test a few weeks ago and posted about it on X - here are my screenshots of the normal left aligned version compared to the centered version that Google is testing:

Google Centering Search Results

I am not a fan of it being centered on really wide screen windows.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2025

Dec 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Status, News Publishers Traffic Distribution, Ads In AI Overviews Expand, ChatGPT Ads & Christmas

Dec 26, 2025 - 8:01 am
Other Search Engines

ChatGPT Ads May Prioritize Sponsored Content In AI Responses

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google: #1 Google Ads Launches Of 2025

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Continues Centering Search Results Test

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Pick A Reasonable Site Name To Rank For In Search

Dec 26, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google: Pick A Reasonable Site Name To Rank For In Search
Next Story: Google: #1 Google Ads Launches Of 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.