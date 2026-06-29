Daily Search Forum Recap: June 29, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google June 2026 spam update finished rolling out on Friday afternoon. Google's Head of Search was interviewed and she said she wants great content to shine in Google. Google has begun to roll out top stories in AI Overviews. Deeply sad to report that the great Bruce Clay has passed. Google has now broken out which regions local inventory ads and free local listings are available in. Google Ads is adding new reporting to Performance Max campaigns for product reporting by asset group and also a report to view audience segments by spend.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

SEO

Feedback:

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