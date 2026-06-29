Daily Search Forum Recap: June 29, 2026

Jun 29, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google June 2026 spam update finished rolling out on Friday afternoon. Google's Head of Search was interviewed and she said she wants great content to shine in Google. Google has begun to roll out top stories in AI Overviews. Deeply sad to report that the great Bruce Clay has passed. Google has now broken out which regions local inventory ads and free local listings are available in. Google Ads is adding new reporting to Performance Max campaigns for product reporting by asset group and also a report to view audience segments by spend.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google June 2026 Spam Update Has Finished Rolling Out
    It only took about two days - the Google June 2026 spam update is now done rolling out. It started on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at around noon and completed on June 26, 2026 at around 2pm ET. This update felt like it started earlier than it was announced, and felt more widespread than a typical Google spam update.
  • Google's Head Of Search - Liz Reid: We Want Great Content To Shine
    Liz Reid, Google's Head of Search, was interviewed by Jason Howell and Jeff Jarvis on the AI Inside podcast. In that interview, Liz Reid said Google wants great content to shine in its search results and AI experiences. She said, "we really do want great content to shine and continue to connect people to it."
  • The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Bruce Clay: The Father Of SEO
    Bruce Clay, known as the Father of SEO, passed away in late May. Bruce Clay started his company before there was even an SEO industry and is known for helping it become a true professional industry. I never met an individual who has contributed more to the industry than Bruce, both in terms of his time, resources, and money.
  • Google Begins Rollout Of Top Stories Carousel In AI Overviews
    Google seems to be testing the rollout of top stories within the AI Overview section of the Google Search results. This was something Google pre-announced last month and it now seems to be rolling out to some searchers.
  • Google Breaks Out Where Local Inventory Ads & Free Local Listings Are Available
    Google has now specified exactly which regions local inventory ads and free local listings are available. Previously, Google would lump both together, but in reality, local inventory ads are accepted in more regions than free local listings within Google Merchant Center.
  • Google Ads PMax Product Reporting By Asset Group & View Audience Segments
    Google Ads is adding new reporting to Performance Max campaigns for product reporting by asset group and also a report to view audience segments by spend. These reports should give you more clarity in your ad campaign spend and to understand the ROI of such spend.
  • Mini Golf At Google Bangalore
    Here is a photo from the Google Bangalore office of the mini golf set up there. Yes, Google offices need mini golf and here is this office's version, even with a Google Maps pin attached.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

SEO

Feedback:

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