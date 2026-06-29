Daily Search Forum Recap: June 29, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google June 2026 spam update finished rolling out on Friday afternoon. Google's Head of Search was interviewed and she said she wants great content to shine in Google. Google has begun to roll out top stories in AI Overviews. Deeply sad to report that the great Bruce Clay has passed. Google has now broken out which regions local inventory ads and free local listings are available in. Google Ads is adding new reporting to Performance Max campaigns for product reporting by asset group and also a report to view audience segments by spend.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google June 2026 Spam Update Has Finished Rolling Out
It only took about two days - the Google June 2026 spam update is now done rolling out. It started on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at around noon and completed on June 26, 2026 at around 2pm ET. This update felt like it started earlier than it was announced, and felt more widespread than a typical Google spam update.
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Google's Head Of Search - Liz Reid: We Want Great Content To Shine
Liz Reid, Google's Head of Search, was interviewed by Jason Howell and Jeff Jarvis on the AI Inside podcast. In that interview, Liz Reid said Google wants great content to shine in its search results and AI experiences. She said, "we really do want great content to shine and continue to connect people to it."
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The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Bruce Clay: The Father Of SEO
Bruce Clay, known as the Father of SEO, passed away in late May. Bruce Clay started his company before there was even an SEO industry and is known for helping it become a true professional industry. I never met an individual who has contributed more to the industry than Bruce, both in terms of his time, resources, and money.
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Google Begins Rollout Of Top Stories Carousel In AI Overviews
Google seems to be testing the rollout of top stories within the AI Overview section of the Google Search results. This was something Google pre-announced last month and it now seems to be rolling out to some searchers.
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Google Breaks Out Where Local Inventory Ads & Free Local Listings Are Available
Google has now specified exactly which regions local inventory ads and free local listings are available. Previously, Google would lump both together, but in reality, local inventory ads are accepted in more regions than free local listings within Google Merchant Center.
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Google Ads PMax Product Reporting By Asset Group & View Audience Segments
Google Ads is adding new reporting to Performance Max campaigns for product reporting by asset group and also a report to view audience segments by spend. These reports should give you more clarity in your ad campaign spend and to understand the ROI of such spend.
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Mini Golf At Google Bangalore
Here is a photo from the Google Bangalore office of the mini golf set up there. Yes, Google offices need mini golf and here is this office's version, even with a Google Maps pin attached.
Other Great Search Threads:
- New bug on the Discover feed with the new UI: the "More Stories" button is in the middle of the feed even though the feed still has cards., Damien Andell on X
- I migrated a domain to another recently but the pages are not getting indexed anymore like they did in the old domain in Google search console., Reddit
- If Google disappeared tomorrow, where would you get your traffic from?, BlackHatWorld
- ChatGPT reached a record high of 626.9 million monthly active users in May 2026., Similarweb on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How one broken form cost an agency months of leads ft. Danny Gavin
- Bruce Clay, the Father of SEO, has passed away
- Google June 2026 spam update done rolling out
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Google brings Maximize Conversion Value bidding to Standard Shopping
- Page indexing report in Google Search Console delayed
- Bad data used to mean bad reports, now it means poor ad delivery
- 6 content audit workflows to build in Claude
- The paid brand mention problem in GEO
- LinkedIn Ads CPC benchmarks: How costs compare with Google Ads
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- 5 Google Gemini AI tips for parents, Google Blog
- OpenAI releases powerful new GPT-5.6 model, Axios
- Improved dictation in ChatGPT, ChatGPT Release Notes
- Silicon Valley Money Drives AI's Growing Role in 2026 US Elections, Bloomberg
- The Stanford economist who called the AI entry-level jobs crisis early has the receipts, Fortune
- Demis Hassabis on the future of AI & creativity, Think with Google
- Fan-out Framework: 5 Steps to Optimize for Fan-out Queries, Zyppy
Analytics
- Link Google Business Profile to GA4: A Step-by-Step Guide, KRM Digital Marketing
- Clarity Now Surfaces Robots.txt Violations in Bot Analytics - Understand your customers, Microsoft Clarity Blog
Industry & Business
- Chart: Amazon, Google and Microsoft dominate data centers, Axios
- OpenAI Leans Toward Holding Up I.P.O. Until Next Year, New York Times
- OpenAI, Anthropic new AI spending reality as users shift to efficiency, CNBC
- Google Replaces HSF Kramer With Freshfields on £13B Class Action Defence, Law
- Apple Vision Pro exec is reportedly leaving for OpenAI, TechCrunch
- Google limits Meta’s use of its Gemini AI models, FT reports, CNBC
- Hundreds pack Minnesota open house as Google's $2 billion data center draws protesters, lawsuits, Yahoo
Links & Content Marketing
- How Adobe helps scale AI-driven content operations, Adobe
- Your AI Content Won't Save You If You're Using It Wrong — Here's the Fix, Small Business Trends
Local & Maps
- Gemini begins rolling out for existing Android Automotive vehicles, 9To5Google
- Bright MLS joins Google home listings via HouseCanary, HousingWire
- Google Maps' hidden tip section just became my secret weapon for finding great places, Android Police
- Tesla Supercharger Predicted Availability Now Available in Google Maps, Not a Tesla App
- Here's A Reason Why Speed Limits May Not Be Showing Up On Google Maps For You, SlashGear
- How Phones Alerted Millions Before Earthquakes Shook Venezuela, New York Times
Other Search
- How I use Siri mode in the iOS 27 Camera app to ask questions about anything I see, ZDNET
- Microsoft Just Proved a Point About Search Today, Duane Forrester Decodes
PPC
- Claude or ChatGPT for PPC? We Tested Both With Optmyzr MCP. Here's What Came Back., Optmyzr
- Your Google Ads Budget Is Still Working Even With AI Overviews — But the Rules Have Changed, JXT Group
- July 2026 changes for Display & Video 360 API and Structured Data Files, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Ads API v21 sunset reminder, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Real-Time Shorts Ad Previews, PPC News Feed
SEO
- How Does AI-Generated Content Impact Listing Pages?, SearchPilot
- Only 27% of domain migrations recover in 90 days, SALT Agency
- Does a Real Estate Company Need a Full-Time SEO or AI SEO?, SEO Savvy Agent
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