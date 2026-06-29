Google Ads PMax Product Reporting By Asset Group & View Audience Segments

Jun 29, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Google Ads is adding new reporting to Performance Max campaigns for product reporting by asset group and also a report to view audience segments by spend. These reports should give you more clarity in your ad campaign spend and to understand the ROI of such spend.

Both of these updates to Google Ads were spotted by Yash Mandlesha who posted about these on LinkedIn.

Here is the Audience segments for PMax campaign that is spending on report:

Yash Mandlesha Audience Segments

Yash said, "You can actually see where your budget is being distributed across audience segments."

Here is the product reporting by asset group screen:

Yash Mandlesha Product Reporting Asset Group

It is neat to see more and more reporting detail come to Google Ads at such rapid speed.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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