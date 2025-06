Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google posted a new document on the topic of its AdSense for Search Restricted Access Features (RAFs). Google said, "Starting on August 25, 2025, certain AdSense for Search features have limitations depending on an account's status within the Search Partner Network."

Google may invite AdSense accounts that are in good standing to enable RAFs (Restricted Access Features).

These RAFs come into effect on August 25, 2025.

Gagan Ghorta notified me of this update via X and pointed to the help document. It exlains:

The AdSense features that are classified as RAFs:

Related Search (RS) unit functionality

Serving more than 5 suggested search terms



Serving multiple units on a page



Serving Partner-Provided Terms

Select RS unit style customizations

Height and width styling settings



Font settings



Icon settings

Access to more than 500 reporting channels

Access to click-tracking permissions (new feature)

There is also this five strikes and you're out rule. The following events will result in a "strike" and can affect an account’s RAF eligibility:

Any five (5) RAF in-scope policy violations, or:

Any single RAF in-scope policy violation that is deemed egregious

There are a lot more details over here.

