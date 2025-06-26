Google posted a new document on the topic of its AdSense for Search Restricted Access Features (RAFs). Google said, "Starting on August 25, 2025, certain AdSense for Search features have limitations depending on an account's status within the Search Partner Network."
Google may invite AdSense accounts that are in good standing to enable RAFs (Restricted Access Features).
These RAFs come into effect on August 25, 2025.
Gagan Ghorta notified me of this update via X and pointed to the help document. It exlains:
The AdSense features that are classified as RAFs:
- Related Search (RS) unit functionality
- Serving more than 5 suggested search terms
- Serving multiple units on a page
- Serving Partner-Provided Terms
- Select RS unit style customizations
- Height and width styling settings
- Font settings
- Icon settings
- Access to more than 500 reporting channels
- Access to click-tracking permissions (new feature)
There is also this five strikes and you're out rule. The following events will result in a "strike" and can affect an account’s RAF eligibility:
- Any five (5) RAF in-scope policy violations, or:
- Any single RAF in-scope policy violation that is deemed egregious
There are a lot more details over here.
Forum discussion at X.