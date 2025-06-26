Google posted a new document on the topic of its AdSense for Search Restricted Access Features (RAFs). Google said, "Starting on August 25, 2025, certain AdSense for Search features have limitations depending on an account's status within the Search Partner Network."

Google may invite AdSense accounts that are in good standing to enable RAFs (Restricted Access Features).

These RAFs come into effect on August 25, 2025.

Gagan Ghorta notified me of this update via X and pointed to the help document. It exlains:

The AdSense features that are classified as RAFs:

Related Search (RS) unit functionality

Serving more than 5 suggested search terms



Serving multiple units on a page



Serving Partner-Provided Terms

Select RS unit style customizations

Height and width styling settings



Font settings



Icon settings

Access to more than 500 reporting channels

Access to click-tracking permissions (new feature)

There is also this five strikes and you're out rule. The following events will result in a "strike" and can affect an account’s RAF eligibility:

Any five (5) RAF in-scope policy violations, or:

Any single RAF in-scope policy violation that is deemed egregious

There are a lot more details over here.

