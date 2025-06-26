Microsoft is testing italicizing the URLs in the Bing Search results. It is a bit weird to look at and I am not sure why Bing is testing this but they are.

Frank Sandtmann spotted this and posted about it on Mastodon - he wrote, "Bing is messing around with the font of the URL: it is displayed in italics. This gives the impression that exact match domains (EMD) are important." He added, "Looks weird," and he is right.

Here is his screenshot:

This is what I see, in comparison:

