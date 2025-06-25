Daily Search Forum Recap: June 25, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its service area business guidelines to say not to add countries or states. Google expanded its consumer alerts to disable posting reviews in the US as well. Google Local Service Ads has reviews often mention attributes. Google to end its hotel self-service hotel rates. Google updated its driving directions interface. Microsoft is testing the Copilot floating search box in the Bing search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to FINALLY Show Total YouTube Subscribers in Looker Studio, KRM

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.