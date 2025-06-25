Daily Search Forum Recap: June 25, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its service area business guidelines to say not to add countries or states. Google expanded its consumer alerts to disable posting reviews in the US as well. Google Local Service Ads has reviews often mention attributes. Google to end its hotel self-service hotel rates. Google updated its driving directions interface. Microsoft is testing the Copilot floating search box in the Bing search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Disallows Adding Countries Or States To Service Area Businesses
    Google updated its service areas business guidelines help document to add "Do not add countries or states as a service area." Google also updated numerous parts of the document.
  • Google Expands Posting Reviews Is Turned Off For This Place
    Google seems to be expanding the feature where they turn off the ability for some local listings, Google Business Profiles, to allow posting reviews. We covered this before during the UK and limited release, where you would get a notice that says "Posting reviews is turned off for this place." But now it seems to be expanding to more regions and businesses.
  • Google Local Service Ads Reviews Often Mention Label
    I am not sure if this is new, to be honest, we saw something super similar in the normal local review summaries about fives years ago with "X people mention [keyword]." Now in the Local Service Ads, they have it where it has this people icon with "Reviews often mention [keyword]."
  • Google To End Self-Service Hotel Rates July 30
    Google will be ending the ability for hotels to manage their hotel rates by themselves, instead they will need to partner with a central reservation system, Internet booking engine or other partner to manage those rates on Google Search.
  • Bing Search Tests Floating Copilot Search Box
    Microsoft is testing placing a floating Copilot search box within the Bing Search results page. The aim is to encourage searchers to ask follow-up questions, not in Bing Search, but in Microsoft Copilot.
  • New Google Search Directions User Interface
    Google updated the directions interface within Google Search. Now the drive (car icon), trains (train icon) and buses (bus icon) are in expandable menus, as opposed to tabs at the top of the "Get there" search results section.
  • Google Juice by Grove?
    Fewer and fewer SEOs these days are thirsty for juice from Google. I mean, with less traffic, links mattering less - who wants the Google juice. Well, it seems Grove made some in various juice flavors for the few of us still thirsting some Google juice.

