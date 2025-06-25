I am not sure if this is new, to be honest, we saw something super similar in the normal local review summaries about fives years ago with "X people mention [keyword]." Now in the Local Service Ads, they have it where it has this people icon with "Reviews often mention [keyword]."

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who shared the following screenshot on LinkedIn:

Here is what it looked like five years ago in the review summaries:

Of course this makes you wonder how important words in your reviews are for ranking here.

