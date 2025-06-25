New Google Search Directions User Interface

Jun 25, 2025
Google

Google Maps Directions

Google updated the directions interface within Google Search. Now the drive (car icon), trains (train icon) and buses (bus icon) are in expandable menus, as opposed to tabs at the top of the "Get there" search results section.

I am not sure if this is more than a user interface update or if there is a functionality change but here is what it looks like now:

Google Search Directions Interface Update

This change was spotted on Monday by Shameem Adhikarath who posted a before and after on X:

Forum discussion at X.

 

