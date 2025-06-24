Daily Search Forum Recap: June 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says URL extensions don't matter for SEO, Google said that several years ago as well. Google expanded AI Mode in Labs to India. Google is testing an undisclosed answer box. Google Business Profiles tests social media profile buttons above the Google Posts section. Google Search is going to kill emoji search sites. Google is testing a slim bar on the side of the search results snippet.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Still Says URL Extensions Still Don't Matter

Google's John Mueller several years after posting a video named "Will removing '.html' from my URLs help my site?" still says URL extensions do not matter for SEO. He said it doesn't matter if you go with a .htm or a .html or go with no extension at all.

Google is testing a new feature to replace all those copy-and-paste emoji websites. You know, when you want to know what an emoji is for a specific emotion and you go to Google and it brings up websites that have the emojis and you can click copy to your clipboard... Well, Google is doing that right in search.

Google has made its first expansion of AI Mode outside of the US by announcing AI Mode is now available in Search Labs for those based in India. As you know, AI Mode is fully live, outside of Search Labs, for all US users and now Google is expanding access internationally.

Google is testing moving the social profile links above the Google Posts section in the Google Business Profiles / local listings within Google Search. This seems to be being tested right now.

I am not sure what this is but Google is testing (or maybe it is a bug) an answer box of sorts, in a blue highlight background (grayish on dark mode) with an answer. But there is no label on the result, is it an AI Overview, featured snippet or some other box?

Google is testing placing a light blue bar on the left side of the search results snippets title link. I am not sure why Google is doing this but it does add some flavor and color to the search results.

I saw some videos of a blimp flying around the Google campus, the GooglePlex, at the Mountain View, California office. I actually believe I saw this blimp when I was at I/O but this is from a different date.

