Google Issues PSA Saying 302 Redirects Are Fine

Google's John Mueller went to Twitter and Reddit to issue a PSA saying, "302 redirects are fine." Yea, we covered the 302 versus 301 topic countless times over almost 20 years here, so here is the 2023 version. 302 redirects are just fine to use, according to Google.

Here is that tweet:

🔥 302 redirects are fine. 🔥 — John Mueller (official) · #StaplerLife (@JohnMu) June 19, 2023

Here is what he posted, in longer form, on Reddit. It is pretty funny how it was worded:

*****302 redirects are fine***** Wherever you got the input that 302 redirects are bad, take anything else they said with two handfuls of salt. If 302 redirects were ever bad (which I doubt - as someone who has been around for a while), it would have been over 20 years ago. 20 years ago they still produced VW Beetles. The Space Shuttle and the Concorde were still flying. Pluto was still a planet! The record industry was suing people for playing music online. Roger Federer was playing tennis in 2003!!

