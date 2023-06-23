Bing Search Within Search Results By Selecting Text To Search

Bing Search now lets you select text within the search results page and search for that selected text. I believe Bing was testing this for a while, and so has Google Search, but now it seems to be live.

This is what I see when I do a search and then select text, it gives me this little overlay that shows the selected text with a magnifying glass to search:

Clicking it generates a new search in Bing Search.

But Khushal Bherwani posted some screenshots of this on Twitter where the icon is way may visual:

Here are more screenshots from Khushal Bherwani:

Forum discussion at Twitter.