Daily Search Forum Recap: June 21, 2023

Google Core Web Vitals Search Console report added the new INP scores. Google Ads now has store sales reporting and bidding for PMax campaigns. Google Ads conversion credits can be selected in GA4. Bing Image Creator is going to get a big improvement in about a month. Google mobile results has a SERP layout that breaks out local elements separately.
- INP Core Web Vitals Report Now Live In Google Search Console
Google has just launched the new INP report within the Core Web Vitals reporting in Google Search Console. As a reminder, INP, Interaction to Next, is replacing FID, First Input Delay, in March 2024. To prepare, Google has launched a new report to show you how your site(s) are performing for that metric.
- Google Mobile Search Results With Business Profile Listing & Reviews Broken Out Separately
Google mobile search results can show the Google Business Profile listing in one section and the reviews later down in another section. I am pretty sure I've seen this on and off over the past year or so, but I can't find my coverage of it.
- Microsoft: Bing Image Creator Will See Big Improvements In A Month
Bing Image Creator will get some big improvements in about a month. Microsoft Bing CEO, Mikhail Parakhin said this on Twitter the other day, saying the language model for Bing Image Creator will get a big update. He said...
- Google Ads Brings Store Sales Reporting & Bidding To Performance Max Campaigns
Google announced that store sales reporting and bidding are now available across Performance Max Campaigns within Google Ads. This means advertisers can "measure total sales wherever customers prefer to shop and optimize their bids for in-store revenue," Google explained.
- Google Analytics 4 Adds Google Ads Conversion Credit Selection Eligibility
Google Analytics announced that you can now select which channels are eligible to receive conversion credit for web conversions shared with Google Ads. The default channel is Google paid channels, but you can select Paid and organic channels.
- Google Boulder Office Mountain Views
I know I have photos of the views from the Google Boulder office but I wanted to share more. These views are just wow. Don't you think?
