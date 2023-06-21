Daily Search Forum Recap: June 21, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Core Web Vitals Search Console report added the new INP scores. Google Ads now has store sales reporting and bidding for PMax campaigns. Google Ads conversion credits can be selected in GA4. Bing Image Creator is going to get a big improvement in about a month. Google mobile results has a SERP layout that breaks out local elements separately.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Gannett sues Google over its alleged ad tech monopoly, CNBC

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google Chrome on iOS will let you search with just your camera soon, The Verge

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.